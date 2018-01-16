Alan Hart, our beloved father, passed away yesterday at the age of 75.
Although his passing was sudden, he had been unwell for the last few years. We thought we had lost him a year ago, but he got better and was able to continue working for peace and unity in the world.
He went into hospital yesterday morning and, whilst he remained unresponsive, his heart remained strong for as long as it could. But in the early afternoon, a calmness came over him, vital signs began failing and a body shut down shortly followed.
We were there to hold him, say our goodbyes and support each other.
The human body – his home no more.
His energy, essence and spirit – well & free.
We sincerely thank all of you for the trust, friendship and support you all showed and shared over the years. We know that he appreciated it very much and so do we.
Thank you,
Susie Hart
(Daughter)
p.s. We are compiling an album in memory of Alan that will be present at the funeral and then kept by Nicki (his wife, our mum) in the family home. If you would like to contribute a reading, a poem, a photo or a memory, please provide it as a single sheet A4 (doc/pdf) and send it to alanhartmemories@gmail.com. We welcome your contribution.
This is truly sad news. I have read Alan's work for many years. He had a unique perspective on the world that I was lucky to be challenged by.
I'm very sad to hear this news and send sincere condolences to Alan's family. He has left a fine legacy with his books exposing Zionism and the work he did to seek justice for the Palestinian people. RIP.
He will be missed.
Very sad. I read Alan's work for many years and learned a lot.
Alan's 3-volume set has been my most comprehensive single source for knowledge about Israel's 70-year armed robbery of Palestine, and has been used extensively in our education and advocacy for Palestinians for almost a decade. I'm immensely grateful to him. The Palestinians who have maintained a heroic and steadfast resistance deserve him and he gave them his best, more than have their fellow Arabs.
Many signs suggest that the tide is finally turning here in the US, and I regret he hasn't lived to watch the ripening fruits of his labor. I will remember him when Zionism collapses, Palestine is free and the refugees come home.
RIP. A man most worthy of the name peacemaker. His work taught me and so many others the truth of the conflict. In spite of knowing all their faults he never lost faith in humanity. Bless all his family at this sad time. He will live on forever in so many hearts.
I am sorry to hear of Alan's passing. It is no over-statement to report that his three volumes on Zionism virtually changed my life. Thank you, Alan.
Heartfelt condolences to the family. His courage, voice and spirit are missed...
Alan exposed the terrible crimes of the Israeli Zionists and was a beacon screaming out for justice. As soon as he took that position he was put out into the cold. But he never regretted it.
I am sad. People like him clean the world. Yes, he was a truly peacemaker. An example to keep always in mind and heart.
From destroyed Venezuela,
Roberto M. Rodríguez A.
Deepest sympathy to all Alan's family and friends. RIP Alan
Rest in Peace Mr. Hart.... I have read all your books. A man of principle who dared to speak the turth. I hope this Website will be maintained for future Generations....
I had the good fortune of reading Alan’s commentary and articles . He was a man with out fear and told the truth ! Very few have his courage ! May he Rest In Peace .
What a sad news! A true peace maker and a "pacemaker" for a world that has lost the tone of truth in favor of easy positions. His dream will come true when America will wake up one day to find out how much his great people have been deceived by corrupt politicians to help splinter the Palestinian people.
I was blessed with finding Alan Hart's writing some years ago. I followed him faithfully and missed him the past few months.
His death is a devastating loss for each of us. I feel his loss in my heart, although I never met him. But I knew his wisdom, his fairness and his hunger for justice. May he rest in peace. He is one in the choir of angels in heaven.
He was kind enough to come to Kalamazoo and give a talk about his work and perspective of the struggles that Palestinians are forced to endure. His voice, his witness, his legacy are important for a better world I long for. I wish that Amy Goodman would explain why she would not return Alan's calls. RIP, Alan Hart.
Our prayers are with Alan family during this time. Thank God for his love for his family. Thank God for his love for Justice. May the Holy Spirit comfort your hearts during this time as u remember his life, his love & his work for Justice for Palestine. I had the privilege to meet him & host him in Atlanta, GA when he spoke @ Agnes Scott College.
The Palestinian people Thank God for his life, for his family & for his gife to write & speak about Justice & peace in Palestine. Salaam. Mary Zumot & fahed ABUAKEL
Rest in peace dear Alan. I followed your work and you will be sorely missed. But your work will live on
I learned more about the true history of Palestine from Alan than from anyone else. I think that must be true of many others as well.
Alan was not only a great truth seeker, he was a genuinely compassionate person. If the world had listened to him, we would not have the Apartheid regime that we have in Israel today nor the Crimes Against Humanity that that regime commits on a daily basis.
Very sad...
I was very sad to learn of his death.Condolences to all friends and family
So sorry to hear this sad news. I remember meeting him in Manchester when he spoke at the Friends Meeting House on his book on Zionism. Police were called to remove disruptive local Zionists. One day the disruptive Zionists will also be removed from Palestine because of those like Alan who remained faithful to truth, goodness and humanity. God Bless you Alan. Love and condolences to your family.
I recall my dismay, years ago, when Alan announced that he was turning down his effort for lack of funds. His three-volume work is a classic, comparable to "The Palestine Diary" - Robert John and Sami Hadawi.
I shall miss Alan Hart.
Already Israel is bringing in the harvest at the United Nations:
Hosea 10:13-15New King James Version (NKJV)
13
You have plowed wickedness;
You have reaped iniquity.
You have eaten the fruit of lies,
Because you trusted in your own way,
In the multitude of your mighty men.
14
Therefore tumult shall arise among your people,
And all your fortresses shall be plundered
As Shalman plundered Beth Arbel in the day of battle—
A mother dashed in pieces upon her children.
15
Thus it shall be done to you, O Bethel,
Because of your great wickedness.
At dawn the king of Israel
Shall be cut off utterly.
Conoscerti è stato un onore persone come te ce ne sono pochi al mondo ci mancherai tantissimo ciao carissimo ti vogliamo bene i palestinesi i Sardegna
Alan made a difference. RIP
It was a pleasure to know Alan and to host him in Frome. What a brave individual he was in his endeavour to continually speak truth to power. He will be greatly missed - an amazing man and one of life's characters - a true individual who I am very proud to have met.
RIP, Alan Hart. A fine writer. An enduring advocate for Palestine. A relentless voice for justice and peace.
So sorry to hear this sad loss to many people who are so thankful and grateful to him as he was their voice - standing up for social justice and human rights both here in the UK and abroad and exposing the corruption of certain organizations in high office. Sincere condolences to his family - may he rest in peace.
I knew Alan and admired his writings and commitment to the much suppressed truth and justic for Palestine.
I hadn't seen him in person in a dozen years he bought me a couple of gin and tonics in the bar of the Hotel Russell in London where we both were staying. I had always hoped to have the opportunity to repay the courtesy. His books on Zionism should be in every activist's library.